More than 4 in 10 family caregivers may have to choose between jobs and at-home duties, study finds

With many families still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, many at-home caregivers who also have outside jobs have reached a breaking point, according to a Fidelity Investments study.

While more than two-thirds of family caregivers looking after children and adults say they are ready for challenges, nearly half say they can't manage another year like the last one, the findings show.

"I think caregivers are entering this stage of the pandemic with a mixture of anxiety and optimism," said Stacey Watson, senior vice president of life events at Fidelity Investments, pointing to the survey's varied responses.

But while some feel resilient, others are still struggling. Some 42% of those caring for children at home say they will "fall apart" if school or professional child care doesn't get better soon.

And others face difficult choices: More than 4 in 10 working caregivers may have to pick between their jobs and family duties in the coming year, the study shows.

"Caregiving has become increasingly complex over the last few years, placing an uneven weight on many women, who all too often shoulder the brunt of family duties," Watson said.