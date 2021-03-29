‘I just can’t take it’ — Covid piles more stress and financial strain on already-burdened family caregivers

In this article HAFAX

Ronald Terry, 93, visiting his late-wife's grave. He's living with his daughter, Ellen Minor, who is his primary caregiver. Photo: Ellen Minor

Over the past year, Ellen Minor has been caring for her 93-year-old father in their Covid bubble. It's been far from easy. "I can't tell you how close I have come to forcing myself to retire early, which means paying for my own medical insurance," said Minor, a 61-year-old teacher at a California charter school. "I have come very close, with the stress," she said. "I just can't take it." When the coronavirus pandemic hit, her father, Ronald Terry, was temporarily in a skilled nursing facility, recovering from cardiac surgery. Minor quickly pulled him out and brought him back to their home in Murrieta, California. While Terry needs full-time care, she is only using one overnight aide in order to protect Terry, her husband and herself from the virus. She also teaches remotely during the day while caring for her dad. Minor is one of 53 million Americans who are caregivers to a family member, friend, or neighbor. Of those, 61% are women.

Elder care is so unpredictable. You don't know when you are going to get phone calls and what is going to happen. Liz O'Donnell Author of "Working Daughter"

Even before the pandemic, 20% of caregivers reported high financial strain, 20% left bills unpaid and 10% were unable to afford basic expenses like food, according to a May 2020 report by the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP. "No one really prepares for caring for an older adult," said Bob Stephen, AARP's vice president for caregiving and health. "When you do, you don't really think about the financial aspect of it." Covid has added to that strain: More than 50% have increased their hours spent on family caregiving, and 30% are experiencing more stress, a survey by AARP and S&P Global found. For Minor, that stress was recently compounded when her father, who is now vaccinated, experienced a sudden decrease in mobility. As a result, Minor and her husband are renovating his bathroom so Terry will be able to navigate the area. Stories like Minor's are ones that Liz O'Donnell sees all too often in her Facebook community, Working Daughter.

Liz O'Donnell, pictured with her late husband, started a Facebook community for caregivers after she found herself suddenly caring for both of her parents. Source: Liz O'Donnell