The enhanced child tax credit will continue for 1 more year, per Democrat spending plan

The enhanced child tax credit is one of the programs that made the cut as Democrats raced to come to an agreement over a framework for their spending plan.

The credit, which was expanded in March by the American Rescue Plan, will be continued through 2022, according to a framework of the now $1.75 trillion proposal released Thursday. The move will ensure that some 39 million families with children receive the benefit for at least one more year.

In addition, full refundability — a recent change to the credit that allows children in the poorest families to get the money — will be made permanent.

More from Invest in You:

Time is running out to get any child tax credit checks this year

Former SEC chair on why social media will keep influencing investors

Expanded child tax credit and monthly payments may last just 1 more year

Details of the credit

This year, the existing child tax credit was expanded to include more children than ever before. The benefit was increased to $3,000 from $2,000 for children ages 6 to 17, with an additional $600 bonus for children under the age of 6.

Most American families receive some money from the child tax credit. The full enhanced benefit goes to married couples with up to $150,000 in adjusted gross income and single-parent families with up to $112,500.

The first half of the credit began going out to eligible families in advance monthly payments that started in July. Families will get the second half of the credit when they file 2021 taxes next year. Through October, the IRS and U.S. Treasury Department have sent out $60 billion in funds to more than 36 million households.