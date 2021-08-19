Just one child tax credit payment reduced financial anxiety for 56% of families

kate_sept2004 | E+ | Getty Images

In August, millions of American families received the second of six advance child tax credit payments — hundreds of dollars per month for those with eligible kids. Just one payment has already helped, data shows. For 56% of families, receiving just the first monthly child tax credit payment in July reduced financial anxiety, according to a recent survey from ParentsTogether Action, a national parenting organization. More than half of those surveyed said the payment was a "huge deal," and another 40% said it was "helpful" to their family budget. More from Invest in You:

Here's what you need to know if you want to start investing "These payments are really helping a lot of parents meet existing costs that they have on a month-to-month basis," said Ashley Burnside, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy. "Things like food, school supplies — really the essentials that help families meet their basic needs." The new child tax credit The American Rescue Plan earlier this year expanded the existing child tax credit, adding advance monthly payments and increasing the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 with a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year. The first half of the credit is being delivered in monthly direct deposits through December, and the second half will come when families file their 2021 tax returns next year.