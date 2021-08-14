Here's what you need to know if you want to start investing

As stocks continue to hit record highs, you may be thinking about taking up investing.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, investors have been piling into stocks and alternative investments such as cryptocurrency. Fully 15% of current retail investors began playing the stock market in 2020, according to a Charles Schwab analysis of 500 investors.

It's easy to get caught up in the excitement. The S&P 500 jumped more than 14% the first half of 2021. Then there is the hype surrounding meme stocks, like AMC, which hit all-time highs in June, and GameStop, which ran up earlier this year.

Yet experts caution about blindly following the crowd.

For investing legend Charles Ellis, author of the book "Winning the Loser's Game," the key to investing is keeping it simple.

"Most of us do way too much decision-making about investing," he told CNBC contributor Jenny Harrington in an interview for CNBC Pro. (Harrington is CEO of New Canaan, Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management.)

"Fewer instructions works better," added Ellis, an advocate of passive investing, such as index funds, over active investing. "Fewer decisions work better."