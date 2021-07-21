A majority of Americans think children will be financially worse off than their parents, survey finds

The coronavirus pandemic has made parents pessimistic about their children's future, according to a survey by Pew Research.

More than two-thirds (68%) of U.S. respondents said they think today's children will be financially worse off as adults than their parents, up from 60% in 2019. Only 32% think children will be better off.

The global survey was conducted between Feb. 1 and May 26 among 18,850 adults in 17 advanced economies. The U.S. ranked No. 6 in pessimism towards children's financial futures, tied with Canada and behind Japan, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

When it comes to the current economic situation, 71% of Americans think it is bad, compared to 29% who believe it is good.

More from Invest in You:

Op-ed: Don't buy the argument against teaching personal finance in school

Here's how Black Americans can begin building wealth right now

These 6 psychological biases may be holding you back from building wealth

Children of the pandemic faced a double whammy of virtual learning and an economic recession. When schools shut down, classrooms shifted online. As a result they suffered significant learning loss, which translates into a reduction in lifetime earnings, studies have shown.

The economic fallout from the crisis also hit households across the country, leaving millions of Americans unemployed. Though the recession only lasted two months — from February 2020 to April 2020, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the recovery has been uneven.

Employment rates for high-wage workers are recovering whereas employment rates for low-wage workers are not, said David Grusky, a sociology professor at Stanford University.

"Although the pandemic safety net has addressed some of the resulting inequality, these divergent employment trends make it clear that there are still two Americas, a well-off America that's thriving and a struggling America that's poised to struggle yet more," said Grusky, director of the Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality.