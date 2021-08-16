Even if you aren’t working, you may be able to open an IRA. Here’s how

If you are not working and married, you may be leaving tax-deductible money on the table — money that could go towards your retirement savings.

While you typically need to have income to open an individual retirement account, there is an exception for married spouses who file their taxes jointly. It's known as a spousal IRA, but it is simply a traditional or Roth IRA in the non-working spouse's name into which both partners can make contributions.

Many people don't realize the benefit is available to them, said certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, an M.D. and founder and director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners, based in Jacksonville, Florida.

"They are happy just doing their 401(k)," she said. "A lot of people don't think about opening their own IRA and the benefits of the IRA."

Individuals can contribute up to $6,000 in 2021, or $7,000 if they are age 50 or older. That means for married couples filing jointly, they can contribute a combined maximum of $12,000 or $14,000 this year. The working spouse must have an income that is equal to or exceeds the total contributions.

Meanwhile, if you worked and already have an IRA, but then stopped working, there's no need to open a new IRA for spousal contributions. Those can be made into your current IRA.

To be sure, there are some limitations.