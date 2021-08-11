Two-thirds of investors regret emotional, impulsive investing decisions. Here's how to not be one of them

Investors know they shouldn't let emotions or impulses drive their investing choices, but many just can't help themselves, according to a survey from personal finance website Magnify Money.

A majority, or 58%, of investor respondents agreed their portfolio performs better when emotions are left out of the equation. Yet 47% said it was difficult to keep emotions at bay, the survey found.

The result is buying, or selling, remorse: Two-thirds of the respondents reported regretting impulsive or emotionally charged investment decisions. Those most likely to make those regretful moves are Gen Zers (85%) and millennials (73%).

Because they have less experience in the market, younger investors may not know how to make decisions, said Kamaron McNair, MagnifyMoney editorial assistant.

On top of that, it's easier now to get into the stock market due to the different trading apps available. Combine that with the rise in social media investing advice, and it could be a recipe for disaster.

"The environment has made it easier for them to make the mistakes," McNair said.

"You see one TikTok to buy this stock, and people listen," she said. "They don't do background research on who is giving this advice."

It's not just emotions interfering with decision-making, it's alcohol. Almost a third, or 32%, of investors have invested while drunk. A whopping 59% of Gen Zers surveyed admitted to buying or selling an investment while inebriated.