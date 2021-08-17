Stock trading could mean a hefty tax bill next year. What you need to know

Investors may be cheering the stock market's performance over the last year and looking to take a profit from their growing portfolios.

But, doing so could mean they owe Uncle Sam.

The stock market has been on a tear — today's selloff notwithstanding — since slumping in March 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. On Monday, the S&P 500 doubled its level from the pandemic low, marking the fastest bull market recovery rally since World War II.

At the same time, a slew of new investors have jumped into the market, many utilizing free or low-cost brokerage accounts.

"When you get to the point where you're investing in the market, you can't put your head in the sand about taxes," said Megan Gorman, an attorney and managing partner at Chequers Financial Management in San Francisco. "You need to be proactive."

What is subject to tax

It's important for all investors to know that any gains they make is considered taxable income.

"People think sometimes that they're going to make a lot of money in this market and that they won't be subject to the same taxes," said Sheneya Wilson, CPA and founder of Fola Financial in New York. Instead, profits from sales of stocks as well as any dividends earned are subject to capital gains taxes.

Other assets are taxed, as well. For instance, investors pay capital gains taxes on cryptocurrencies, some bonds and some mutual funds.

"This is surprise unintended income that you might have to report," said Gorman.

When you might be taxed

If you're a new trader and are worried you might be hit with a tax bill next year, the first thing to do is to make sure you know where your gains and losses are reported in your brokerage account, said Gorman.

Then, you should also assess what your total adjusted gross income will be at the end of the year.

The capital gains tax can be anywhere between zero and 37%, depending on your income and how long you held the asset, according to Wilson. Taxes on short-term capital gains, or assets held less than a year, are taxed at the same rate as your ordinary income and are generally larger than levies on long-term gains.

For assets held more than a year, capital gains are taxed between 0% and 20% depending on income. The tax rate that most taxpayers see on long-term capital gains is 15% or less, according to the IRS.