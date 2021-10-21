Expanded child tax credit may last for 1 more year instead of 5 as Democrats cut economic plan

Getty Images

"When something works, you grab it and you run and you build on it," said Natalie Foster, co-founder and co-chair of the Economic Security Project. "And we know these checks are working." The credit was also made fully refundable, which ensured it went to 27 million families that previously didn't have enough income to qualify for the benefit. This meant that about half of Black and Latino children, as well as ones in rural communities, were able to get the benefit this year, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. "This is an absolutely critical investment and one that we can afford to make," said Ashley Burnside, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy, adding that continuing the benefit will have greater impacts for children of color. Work requirements Others have criticized the program as too broad and would like to see it more focused. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has proposed changes to the credit, like limiting it to families with income of $60,000 and adding a work requirement. Most American families receive some money from the child tax credit. The full enhanced benefit goes to married couples with up to $150,000 in adjusted gross income and single parent families with up to $112,500. There is also currently no work requirement attached to the credit. That's a problem, according to Robert Doar, president of the American Enterprise Institute and a former Social Security administrator in New York state and New York City. The child tax credit previously had a work requirement in the form of partial refundability — families had to have about $2,500 of earned income to get the benefit.