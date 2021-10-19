These are the top 10 retirement spots in the U.S.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how many Americans view their retirement, whether it is pushing it back or starting it earlier than planned.

Yet one thing hasn't changed — Florida is still the top destination thanks to its sunshine, beaches and taxpayer-friendly policies, a new U.S. News & World Report report found. The Sunshine State is home to 8 of the 10 best places in the country for retirees.

U.S. News looked at housing affordability, health care, taxes, the job market and overall happiness in the 150 most populated U.S. metro areas to come up with its rankings of the top places for retirement in 2021 and 2022. It used data from sources such as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau and the Tax Foundation.

Sarasota, Florida, took the top spot, edging out first runner-up Naples, also in the Sunshine State, largely because it had more affordable housing, she explained.

"Sarasota and Naples residents both report a high sense of well-being and both cities scored high marks for desirability," said Emily Brandon, U.S. News' senior retirement editor.

More from Invest in You:

Want a happy retirement? Here's what experts say you need to do

The ultimate retirement planning guide for 2021

Don't want to fully retire? Here's when phased retirement may work

While Pennsylvania has just one spot on the top 10, it has several cities that have climbed in the rankings this year. The accessibility of high-quality health-care facilities was often the reason, Brandon said.

The pandemic also had an impact. For 23% of those at or near retirement, the pandemic has changed their preference for where they would like to retire, according to U.S. News.

"The cost of a potential retirement spot is a top concern for many retirees, but they are also looking for a high quality of life," Brandon noted.

Here are the top 10 places for retirees, according to U.S. News & World Report.