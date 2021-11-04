Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Tesla 1, 5 and 10 years ago

Tesla's stock is having a monster month, despite some recent hiccups, including a flawed rollout of its driver assistance software and confusion over whether Hertz really inked a deal with the electric automaker to purchase 100,000 vehicles.

Shares of Tesla are up more than 50% since the beginning of October, and the company's market cap has grown to more than $1.2 trillion. It only passed Toyota, now the second-largest automaker in terms of market cap, last year, but is now nearly $900 billion more valuable.

However, Tesla is also one of the most shorted, or bet-against, names on Wall Street. Experts like CNBC's Jim Cramer have described the stock as going "up endlessly on nothing."

If you had invested in Tesla last November, when the stock was worth just over $400 a share, you would have nearly tripled your money. A $1,000 investment on Nov. 2, 2020 would be worth around $2,940, representing a return of 193%, according to CNBC calculations made Wednesday morning.