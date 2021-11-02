Hertz says Tesla's already started delivering cars even though Musk says there's no signed deal yet

Hertz says Tesla has already started delivering cars into its rental fleet, even though Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Monday night that the automaker hasn't yet signed a contract with the company.

Musk on Twitter said he'd like to "emphasize that no contract has been signed yet." He also said the "Hertz deal has zero effect" on the automaker's economics, as it will "only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers."

Lauren Luster, director of communications at Hertz, declined to discuss specific details of the agreement, but said the company remains "on plan" with its announcement last week to offer 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles by the end of 2022.

"As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations," she said in an emailed statement. "Deliveries of the Teslas already have started. We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles."

Shares of Hertz during trading Tuesday morning reached a new 52-week high of $46 a share, up by 35%. Tesla's stock was slightly down to less than $1,175 a share.

Tesla did not immediately respond for comment.

Investors have traditionally frowned upon automakers when they sell large amounts of vehicles to daily rental fleets. That's because cars and trucks sold to rental companies are usually sold at a discount, with such deals used to reduce bloating inventories and increase their total vehicle deliveries.