You're more likely to have your FAFSA verified than to have your taxes audited—here's why

How verification works

After students submit their FAFSA to the Department of Education, students' information is sent to all institutions the students have listed on their application. The Department of Education flags students for verification using an annually adjusted algorithm. Individual colleges and universities are then responsible for conducting each verification process. Students can be asked to verify details such as household size, the number of family members in college, adjusted gross income and/or their high school completion status. "In recent years, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) has set goals to decrease overall verification rates. ED verified as much as 38% of FAFSA filers during certain cycles over the past decade. This was down to a low of 17.11% for the first three-quarters of the 2021-22 cycle. Additionally, ED has suspended some types of verification for the remainder of the 2021-22 award year as a way to provide students some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the report. "But the department has not extended such relief to the 2022-23 FAFSA filing cycle, which began on Oct. 1, 2021." In December 2020, the Department of Education's Federal Student Aid office announced a new goal to verify 18% of FAFSA applicants. And students who receive Pell Grants (federal scholarship funds given to low-income students) are significantly more likely to be selected for verification. In recent years, as many as 90% of Pell-eligible students were required to verify their FAFSA details. "The Department of Education cited as justification for their 18% selection rate that they conducted a cost-benefit analysis and determined that the cost of performing verification exceeds the benefits when it selects more than 18% of FAFSA filers," says Jill Desjean, policy analyst for NASFAA. "The IRS audit rate is much lower (less than 1%), but I don't know their justification for that rate." The odds of having your taxes audited by the IRS have fallen significantly over the past decade. The agency audited 0.45% of individual tax returns in fiscal year 2019—down more than half from what it was in 2010, when 1.11% of taxpayers were audited. The IRS attributes this drop to budget and personnel reductions.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Source: National College Attainment Network

What students can do