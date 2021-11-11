College tuition increased at historically low rates this year—why that's 'good news' for students

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Source: The College Board

The recently released report finds that from 2020 to 2021, published tuition and fees increased by 1.3% for public two-year in-district students, 1.6% for public four-year in-state students, 1.5% for public four-year out-of-state students, and 2.1% for private nonprofit four-year students, on average. "Many schools continue to recognize that we're still in the middle of a pandemic and students and families are still struggling. And so many schools choose to keep their tuition flat," says Jennifer Ma, senior policy research scientist at College Board and author of the report. "In fact, about one-third of public four-year institutions did not raise tuition this year, and over half of community colleges did not raise tuition, and roughly 20% of private nonprofit four-year institutions froze their tuition." During the pandemic, many schools — including public universities in Maryland, Massachusetts and Michigan and private colleges such as Lehigh, Bucknell and Duke University — made public commitments to freeze tuition. Plus, when taking inflation into consideration, many college costs effectively decreased says Ma. "We compared the CPI from the first eight months (January through August) with the first eight months of 2020, and we calculated a 3.9% increase in the CPI. So after adjusting for inflation, all of these price increases are actually negative," she explains. "That means real tuition, after adjusting for inflation, declined in the 2021-2022 academic year."