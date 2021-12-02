The Covid vaccines could still protect against omicron, even if it evades antibodies — here's how

Omicron is officially in the United States — and the country's approved Covid vaccines could already contain a key to fighting it.

On Wednesday, public health officials confirmed the country's first known case of Covid's omicron variant, detected in California. The individual, who is fully vaccinated but not boosted, traveled from South Africa to San Francisco on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29.

The person has mild symptoms that appear to be improving, and none of their close contacts have tested positive so far, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a briefing Wednesday.

The case bolsters growing — though unconfirmed — concerns among scientists that omicron might be able to skirt the antibodies that you get from Covid vaccines, at a higher rate than other variants.

But crucially, that's no reason to avoid getting vaccinated or boosted: Your body's vaccine-induced protection against Covid involves a lot more than just antibodies. And one of those other forms of protection, T cells, could keep fully vaccinated people from getting severely sick — even if they do catch omicron.

It might even explain why the patient in California only has mild symptoms. Here's why.