Biden appears unlikely to extend the student loan pause—here's how borrowers can prepare right now

Since March 27, 2020, payments on federal student loan payments have been paused and the federal student loan interest rate has been set to 0%. This student loan moratorium is currently set to expire Jan. 31 2022 and payments are set to resume Feb 1.

Recently, politicians such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren as well as hundreds of organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Federation of Teachers, the NAACP and the Student Borrower Protection Center have asked President Biden to extend the pause — arguing that borrowers and servicers are not prepared for loan payments to resume.

On Dec 11, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki indicated payments would resume as planned on Feb 1.

"The Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them prepare for return to repayment on February 1," said Psaki in a press conference. "41 million borrowers have benefitted from the extended student loan payment pause, but it expires February 1, so right now we're just making a range of preparations."

She also said the Biden Administration "will engage directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan" and that they are "still assessing the impact of the Omicron variant."

Ultimately, "a smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration," stressed Psaki.