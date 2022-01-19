California program will pay college kids $10,000 for a year of volunteer work—and it could be 'replicated across the nation'

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the expansion of a pilot program that will cover $10,000 of tuition costs at 45 California colleges and universities for students who do 450 hours of community service.

The "Californians For All College Corps" will cover college costs for 6,500 students beginning during the fall 2022 semester. The $146 million cost was approved as part of last year's state budget.

"California is a world leader in both higher education and service," said Governor Newsom in a statement. "The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps advances these priorities by connecting Californians of different backgrounds with enriching service opportunities throughout the state while making college more affordable for our state's future leaders. We hope the Corps will be replicated across the nation."

Students, including undocumented "Dreamers" who qualify for in-state tuition, can volunteer in "critical issue areas" such as "climate action, K-12 education and Covid-19 recovery" for one year through the program.

Participating schools include seven of the 10 University of California campuses (such as UC Berkley and UCLA), 16 of the 23 California State University schools (such as Cal State Long Beach) as well as a range of community colleges and private institutions.