How this corporate building's return-to-office campaign backfired spectacularly

A corporate building's return-to-office campaign is uniting the internet, but for all the wrong reasons.

This week, Nova Scotia-based freelance writer and labor activist Audra Williams saw photos circulating online of welcome back signs that poked fun at returning office workers missing their work-from-home comforts. One sign asks "Miss your sweatpants yet?" while another includes a photo of a forlorn golden retriever and reads "Bet your dog is missing you."

Williams posted the photos to Twitter, noting: "In the lobby of an office building in Toronto. I guess to make sure employees are flooded with resentment the instant they walk in the door?"

The resentment did pour in — at least from different corners of the internet as thousands of Twitter users chimed in about how the jokes missed the mark.

Some said they would quit on the spot if they saw the ads in their office building, while others expressed resentment that they've been ordered to return to offices even though, in meetings, they see their managers remain remote.

Others, still, counted the ways working from home has improved their lives, like simply having control over their coffee, bathroom or break times.

Williams tells CNBC Make It she's been "heartened by the response" to the tweet, which has reached 12 million people online, and is a glimpse into how people are feeling as executives announce their latest round of return-to-office plans.

"Employees have had a break from unpaid commutes, workplace microaggressions and time away from loved ones, including pets," Williams says. "And so if you know why your employees don't want to be there, and you're taunting them for it — watching staff realize that they don't have to put up with is pretty joyous."

Williams says she has seen Twitter users across political spectrums, and even a handful of commercial real estate professionals, call out the campaign. "Whether you think it's a bad campaign because you think it's not going to sell offices, or because you think property is theft, we all agree this is a bad campaign," she says. "So that unified Twitter for a day."

Oxford Properties, the commercial real estate company that ran the welcome back campaign, said in a statement to CNBC Make It the signage was never intended to mock returning office workers. The company removed the signs last week, admitting they "clearly missed the mark and should not have been displayed. We are dismayed to think that the signs made anyone feel bad about going to the office."