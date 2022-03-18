50% of companies want workers back in office 5 days a week–why experts say this strategy could fail

After two years of working from home – and seeing return-to-office plans derailed by new Covid-19 variants – a growing number of companies are eager to get employees back to the office. About 50% of leaders say their company already requires or is planning to require employees to return to in-person work full-time in the next year, according to new research from Microsoft, which surveyed 31,102 workers around the world between January and February. This number stands in sharp contrast, however, to what employees really want: flexibility. In the same report, 52% of workers said that they are thinking of switching to a full-time remote or hybrid job in 2022. "A lot of business leaders have told me that they don't believe in hybrid work, that it has no place in their culture," Elise Freedman, a workforce transformation practice leader at Korn Ferry who is helping companies coordinate their return-to-office plans, tells CNBC Make It. She continues: "But the companies who push for a full return-to-office could see serious ramifications if they don't offer employees the kind of flexibility and environment they're asking for … they'll just leave." How can companies navigate this tension, and craft a return-to-office plan that works for all employees? Here's what business leaders need to know to navigate this new chapter of work:

Employees don't understand when – or why – to go to the office

There's a popular tweet that's been trending for weeks, poking fun at companies' vague explanations about the importance of offices for building a strong culture: Such criticism is warranted, Freedman points out, as most companies haven't established clear, detailed workplace strategies that explain when employees should be in the office and why. Microsoft's research supports these claims: 38% of hybrid employees say that knowing when and why to come into the office has been their biggest challenge navigating work in recent months, as only 28% of leaders have defined why and when to go to the office in their plans. "Companies need to think through what, exactly, they want to accomplish by bringing people back, why, and be transparent with their employees," Freedman says. "That starts with answering 'What is the role of the office, and how do we get our most effective work done?'" If leaders point to the benefits of in-person work for culture and collaboration, the office needs to be conducive to that, versus "a cubical farm where everyone is on calls and no one is talking to each other," she adds. Design changes such as larger conference rooms, open floor plans and outdoor spaces could have a positive impact. Freedman also encourages companies to use collaborative tools such as Google Docs or Slack where employees can view and chat about people's office schedules in real time. "If you show up and no one on your team is there, what's the point of going in?" she says.

Managers feel caught between leadership and employee expectations