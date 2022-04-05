The 10 highest-paying U.S. internships of 2022, according to Glassdoor—some pay nearly $10,000 a month

Based on Glassdoor's research, here are the top 10 highest-paying internships in 2022:

Uber ranked second on Glassdoor's list, while Capital One came in third place, averaging the same median monthly pay of $8,333.

On Tuesday, Glassdoor released its annual 25 Highest Paying Internships list . In this report, Glassdoor analyzed all internship reports from current or former U.S. interns between Feb. 14, 2021 and Feb. 13, 2022 to identify those companies with the highest median monthly base pay. In cases where companies have similar median monthly salaries, the top ranking goes to the company with the highest number of salary reports.

Online game platform Roblox offers the highest-paying internships this year, with median monthly pay for interns reaching nearly $10,000, according to research by jobs website Glassdoor. Roblox knocked graphics chip maker NVIDIA, which had the highest-paying internship company for 2021, off the top spot.

Industry: Tech

Median Monthly Pay: $7,500

Glassdoor's researchers also found that, though most full-time employees prefer remote work in 2022, interns have a different outlook. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic eliminated many hands-on development opportunities that help prepare interns for the workforce, making pandemic-era work a negative experience for many of them.

During summer 2020, 58% of interns mentioned remote work negatively in their Glassdoor reviews. 2021 showed an increase in distaste for remote internships, with 70% of interns mentioning remote work negatively. According to the report, many interns experienced difficulty communicating and connecting with others at work in a remote environment.

Glassdoor economist Lauren Thomas says that making connections is one of the top priorities for interns today, something companies should make sure they facilitate.

"Today's crop of interns are digital natives, but they're also looking for mentorship and connections with other interns," Thomas tells CNBC Make It. "Companies designing internship programs, even those in hybrid or remote work environments, should focus on developing strong mentorship programs and optional in-person events for their interns, even if they can't be in person every day."

The last two years have been transformational for internships nationwide, according to Thomas.

"Two years ago, tech companies accounted for less than half of the companies on Glassdoor's Highest Paying Internship list, but this year, the share of high paying tech companies jumped to 68% of the list. It's a reminder that even in this recovering job market, companies from tech to finance to consulting are willing to pay a pretty penny for quality talent – at all levels of experience."

Thomas shares that tech and finance industries pay the highest wages, while more creative industries pay less.

"The highest paying industries for internships include tech, accounting & legal, aerospace & defense and finance, while the lowest-paying include hospitality, arts & entertainment and travel & tourism," she says. "The Highest Paying Internships ranking is similar to industry pay trends for full-time employees, indicating that many high paying industries offer strong compensation for their interns."

