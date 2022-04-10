These are the 10 best and worst states for working from home, according to WalletHub

Even as more companies return to the office, working from home remains a popular choice among employees.

Recent research from Microsoft, which surveyed 31,102 workers around the world between January and February, found that 52% of people are thinking of switching to a full-time remote or hybrid job this year.

Some places, however, are more suitable for remote, flexible work than others – at least according to a new report from WalletHub, which identifies the best and worst states for working from home.

To determine the list, the personal finance website compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions: Work environment and living environment.

Twelve metrics were used, including internet cost, cybersecurity, average home square footage and share of detached housing units, and metrics were weighted differently. To calculate the overall score, each state's weighted average across all metrics was used.

Here are the 10 best states for working from home, according to WalletHub's report: