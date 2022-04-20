Where you still need to wear Covid face masks — and where you don't anymore

With no more federal Covid mask mandate on airplanes and other forms of public transportation, you might be wondering: Where in the U.S. am I still required to wear a face covering?

On Monday, a federal judge in Tampa, Florida, struck down the requirement, ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it created the mandate. The Biden administration said Tuesday that it would likely appeal the decision — but in the meantime, airlines and local transit authorities are responsible for creating and enforcing their own mask policies.

Most major U.S. airlines, along with Amtrack and ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, quickly moved to make face coverings optional — though often still encouraged, per the CDC's latest guidelines — for most people using their services. Some transit agencies have already dropped their mask requirements, too.

Others aren't budging, joining a smattering of cities and states across the country maintaining mask mandates in places like restaurants, sporting arenas and public schools.

Here are some of the country's most notable places where you still have to wear a face covering — at least, for now.