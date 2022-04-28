Are you overparenting? A child psychologist says these are the tell-tale signs

It's easy to fall into the trap of "overparenting" with a greater emphasis than ever on the importance of childhood experiences.

But, one expert explains why this should be avoided and how you can spot the tell-tale signs that you're doing it.

Overparenting can be defined in two ways, according to clinical psychologist Judith Locke.

The first being where parents can, with good intentions, end up over-assisting their child with tasks, such as homework. However, this can result in the child struggling to develop essential skills, Locke explained to CNBC on a video call.

The second interpretation of this, are those parents who are "extremely responsive," said Locke. Responsiveness refers to the level of love, care, affection and praise a parent gives to a child.

Locke explained that "extreme responsiveness is not just having a good relationship with the child through special quality time and things like that, but actually describing a child as your best friend, praising them so much that they don't get used to any constructive criticism, or they are needing that regular reassurance of praise."

Locke is the author of "The Bonsai Child," which uses the analogy of this type of tree to describe how raising a child in an overly protected environment results in them being unable to cope as well in the real world.

"Overparenting looks like the most loving, caring parenting ever," Locke said, arguing that in reality it's actually quite "performative."

So, how do you know when you're going too far as a parent to try to curate the perfect upbringing for your child?