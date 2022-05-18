Why Robert Herjavec preaches against taking money for granted: 'I remember the days when I worked my a-- off for $10'

The dollar amounts on "Shark Tank" can get large. Sometimes, they can even surpass $1 million.

On Friday's episode of the ABC show, investor Robert Herjavec cautioned a trio of business partners against taking those large investment figures for granted — while offering them $300,000 in exchange for a 35% stake in their Sand Springs, Oklahoma-based company Chill-N-Reel.

"I remember the days where I worked my a-- off for $10," Herjavec said. "We sit up here and [people] think, 'Oh, it's just money for you guys' ... I'm willing to risk the $300,000, and I've worked really hard for $300,000."

Chill-N-Reel, which makes insulated beer koozies that double as fishing lines, was founded in 2019 by a firefighter named Jake Rutledge. While on a family vacation in 2017, Rutledge tried wrapping a fishing line around the bottom of his beer can as a way to multitask — and started pulling in small fish almost immediately, he told the Sharks.

His son Chase Terrell and brother-in-law Chris Diede joined the business, which proceeded to make $1.3 million in revenue over the 12 months prior to filming, the trio told the Sharks. That number alone was enough to impress at least one of the show's investors.

"The thing is so ridiculous, but I can't help but respect the sales," Kevin O'Leary said.