These are the 10 best cities in the U.S. for recent college graduates

If you're one of the many recent college graduates looking for a new place to set down roots, and you have a soft spot for lakes or mountains, you could be in luck.

According to rental listing site Zumper.com's recently published ranking of the best U.S. cities for recent college graduates to move to, Minneapolis and Denver should be considered particularly ideal destinations for today's young Americans.

Released in May, the list is based on an analysis of the 100 most populous U.S. cities, ranked based on categories like median rent price, average income for residents under age 25, unemployment rate and the "potential for social opportunities." The U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 survey provided data on local unemployment rates, median income and the concentration of young residents with college degrees. Zumper used its own platform's data for median rent prices.

Minneapolis came out on top, earning above-average grades in every category. Minnesota's most populous state received an "A" for its relatively low unemployment rate, and landed a top grade for its high concentration of restaurants per capita.