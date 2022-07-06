These are the 5 most expensive cities in the U.S. and Canada—and Los Angeles isn't one of them

When you think about high costs of living, you probably think of New York and Los Angeles.

But prices are rising just about everywhere these days, due to inflation continuing at a record pace in the U.S. and around the world. And a new study from Toronto-based online life insurance provider PolicyAdvisor ranking the most expensive cities across the U.S. and Canada might surprise you.

New York unsurprisingly does top the list. But other major U.S. cities like Los Angeles and Chicago don't even crack the top five. Four Canadian cities follow New York on PolicyAdvisor's ranking, suggesting that a move north of the border wouldn't necessarily ease the burden on most Americans' wallets.

Here's the top five, according to the ranking:

New York Mississauga, Ontario Vancouver, British Columbia Hamilton, Ontario Toronto

The ranking examined the 10 largest cities by population in the U.S. and Canada, comparing the average prices of eight common expenditures in each of the 20 overall cities. Those expenses included the cost of a single movie ticket, a meal out at a restaurant, a bottle of water, a cappuccino, one month of gym membership, a one-way ticket and monthly pass on public transit, and monthly rent.

PolicyAdvisor's ranking reflects the combined costs of those items as a percentage of each city's average monthly net salary. Those numbers come from Numbeo, a user-generated global cost-of-living database aggregated by hundreds of thousands of contributors around the world.