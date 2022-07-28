The 10 best places to win the $1.02 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in the U.S. will probably receive a life-changing sum of money in the near future. The exact amount may depend on which state they're in.

Ahead of its next drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has passed the $1 billion mark. The prize, which has been growing for three months, represents only the fourth billion-dollar lottery jackpot in U.S. history. And for the lucky few who do manage to hit such a huge jackpot, that big lottery win is invariably followed close behind by a hefty tax bill.

Lottery winnings come with a mandatory 24% federal tax withholding. If someone wins the current Mega Millions jackpot and elects for its $602.5 million cash option — as opposed to receiving payments in an annuity over 30 years — they'll automatically get a federal tax bill of roughly $144.6 million.

The winner will also owe more when it's time to pay their annual taxes, since the top federal marginal tax rate is 37%.

But that's not all. Tax laws regarding income and lottery winnings vary from state to state, meaning the overall tax bill on your big lottery jackpot could be even higher depending on where you buy the winning ticket.

In these 10 states, you won't owe any state taxes on lottery winnings at all:

California

Delaware

Florida

New Hampshire

Nevada

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

In most of the U.S., lottery winnings are taxed like regular income — but that's not the case in California and Delaware. Lottery winnings in those two states aren't subject to California's 12.3% income tax rate or Delaware's 6.6% rate.

The other eight states on the list don't have blanket income tax laws at all. If you live there, your lottery winnings will be considered income, but won't be additionally taxed beyond the federal rate. Alaska also doesn't have blanket income tax laws, but it's one of five U.S. states that doesn't have lottery sales — along with Alabama, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah.

In any other U.S. state, you'll be subject to some sort of state tax bill. States with relatively low individual income tax rates, which apply to lottery winnings, include North Dakota (2.9%), Pennsylvania (3.07%) and Indiana (3.23%).

By comparison, New York levies a tax rate of 8.82% on lottery winnings, and you might even pay an additional 3.8% in New York City.

If you buy your winning ticket outside of your home state, you'll likely be subject to the income tax rates of the state where you bought the ticket — and you'll have to list your winnings as taxable income in the state where you reside, too.

If your home state has a higher income tax rate than the state where you bought your winning ticket, your overall state tax bill will likely reflect the higher of those two rates. That's why experts typically advise against buying lottery tickets in states with higher income tax rates than your home state.

Financial experts are also adamant that if you ever win a major lottery jackpot, you should rely on the advice of professionals. That means hiring a team of advisors, potentially including a lawyer and financial and tax advisors.

