Thousands of pouches of Capri Sun are recalled due to possible contamination with cleaning solution

Kraft Heinz recalled thousands of Capri Sun pouches on August 12, due to possible contamination from a cleaning solution.

Approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun juices are being recalled, all of which are only one flavor: Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

"The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," the company wrote in a statement.

Kraft Heinz was made aware of the issue after receiving several complaints from customers about the taste of the affected Wild Cherry flavored juices.

The specific number of individual pouches that were affected was not disclosed. But, there are four cartons per case with typically 10 pouches in each case, which could mean that over 230,000 individual juices were contaminated.

Folks took to social media once news of the recall was shared with the public:

If you're wondering if your Capri Sun juice was recalled, check the pouch for a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023. Kraft Heinz said it is working with multiple retailers and distributors to stop the circulation of drinks that were possibly affected.

"Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased," the company said in its statement.

