Turning down a $300K job, deferring dreams of Austin: How Roe's end is changing millennials' career plans—and lives

Abortion rights activists protest at the Federal Courthouse Plaza after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade by the US Supreme Court, in Austin, Texas, on June 24, 2022.

The overturn of Roe v. Wade in June ended nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights, meaning access to health care depends on where you live and work more than ever. Restricted abortion access will have major career and financial consequences for women, experts say. For Kristi Bradford, the immediate cost is a $300,000 paycheck. Bradford, 32, walked away from a $300,000 job based in Oklahoma out of concern for her health. She's a strategic investment professional living in Los Angeles and was set to start working remotely for a company based in Oklahoma this month. But once Roe was overturned, and Oklahoma enacted its trigger law banning almost all abortions, Bradford says the uncertainty surrounding the state's restricted reproductive care led her to pull out of the job altogether. In the weeks since the Supreme Court ruling, professionals ranging from doctors to academics to tech workers are already changing their career plans in a post-Roe America.

'I'd rather have my life than millions of dollars'

It took Bradford several weeks to understand how restricted reproductive-care access could impact her, even as a California resident where abortions remain legal. She's still not totally clear on it — that's the problem. Bradford has endometriosis, a painful chronic condition where tissue that normally grows inside the uterus grows on other parts of the reproductive organs. She's managed her diagnosis by undergoing a dilation and curettage, or D&C, the same procedure used in many surgical abortions. She has also been prescribed a progesterone hormone, medically classified as contraception, to manage symptoms. While a 1965 Supreme Court case, Griswold v. Connecticut, protects the right to birth control, Bradford is wary of efforts to limit access following the Roe overturn. (Justice Clarence Thomas argued the Court should revisit previous rulings regarding contraception, for example.) Bradford grew concerned about her new employer-based health insurance coverage, she wrote in a personal essay posted to Medium in August: If she's a remote employee in California with health insurance based in Oklahoma, which state's laws would govern her health care? Would her insurance deny coverage of anything illegal in Oklahoma? What if she had a reproductive-related emergency during a trip to Oklahoma? The best responses she got to those questions, even after consulting a lawyer: "We'll see how it plays out in the courts," she says. "The uncertainty is the biggest thing," Bradford tells CNBC Make It. "Even if I put my energy into all these resources to get answers to these questions, at the end of the day, there's just so much uncertainty caused by the Supreme Court decision. There's no way you can get all the answers right now." She also recognizes that not everyone impacted by the Roe decision has the same resources as her. Experts say Black women, Latinas and low-income people will be the most harmed by state laws that restricting abortion access. "It's distressing the Supreme Court has put women in the position of choosing between their life and their economic wellbeing," Bradford says. Ultimately, she doesn't regret her decision: "I'd rather have my life than millions of dollars." Bradford has decided that the best path forward is to rely on herself— she plans to launch a consulting business — though it means forgoing a steady and lucrative paycheck.

'It's hard for me to get excited about raising [my daughter] in Texas'

Until recently, Damien Peters, 39, dreamt of moving with his wife and 5-year-old son from the D.C. area in Maryland and planting roots in Austin, Texas. He spent his early tech career there and, now as the owner of a real estate firm, says the state's tax advantages are hard to beat. But good financial moves can't outweigh the state's increasingly conservative leanings, Peters says. Now that Roe has been overturned and he's expecting a newborn daughter later this year, Austin is off the table for the time being. "It's not to say that this only impacts women — it impacts everyone," Peters says about the state's strict abortion ban. "But it's hard for me to get excited about raising her in Texas. For one, there's the legality of, if she's ever in that position, can she choose? Then, what does it say about raising her in that environment?" Even a smaller move 20 minutes away to Virginia, where Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin sought to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, presents a risk, Peters says. They could settle in a liberal city, but if the state is run by conservative lawmakers, "what does that mean for my future daughter's ability to make a decision about her own body?" He wonders what state-by-state legislation could mean for highly mobile knowledge workers, especially in tech, choosing where to live and work. Could the tech migration from the Bay Area to Austin slow? Do Midwestern upstarts throughout Silicon Prairie stand a chance? Some predict red states will see a so-called "brain drain" of highly educated and highly paid professionals fleeing to states where safe abortions are accessible. And some businesses, including Salesforce, have gone so far as to offer to relocate employees living in states with abortion bans.

Pro-choice residents grapple with whether to stay or go