2 signs your kid has OCD, according to a child psychologist

The term "OCD" is often wrongly diagnosed to someone who has a strict morning routine or keeps an organized desk.

Having OCD, or obsessive compulsive disorder, has little to do with your cleaning habits or lack of flexibility and more to do with your ability to handle unpleasant thoughts, says Irina Gorelik, a child psychologist at Williamsburg Therapy Group.

"If any of us get a thought that's disturbing, we could potentially move on from it," she says. "But for someone with OCD, it causes a really distressing response and so they want to do a behavior that makes the thought go away."

Think of the disorder in two parts, Gorelik says:

Obsession: intrusive thoughts, urges, or images, that cause distress and are unwanted Compulsion: the behavior that is used to reduce the level of distress brought on by the obsession

In children, it's usually easy to diagnose, she says, because it presents in noticeable ways.

Here are two signs your child might have OCD and tips for how to support them.