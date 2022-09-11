This Canadian company wants to build a train-plane ‘hybrid' that can go 620 miles per hour—take a look

Move over, Elon Musk and Richard Branson: A Canadian company wants to join the fight for better high-speed train travel.

Toronto-based TransPod recently unveiled plans for a "FluxJet," a fully-electric transportation system that's "a hybrid between an aircraft and a train." The project, currently in the conceptual stage, would involve 82-foot-long, magnetically levitated trains that would carry passengers at roughly 621 miles per hour.

That's faster than a commercial jet, and roughly three times the speed of most high-speed trains — with zero emissions, no less. The FluxJet would rely on "contactless power transmission," where the train would pull power from the existing electric grid through magnetic fields, the company says.

The levitating train's aerodynamic design is meant to reduce friction. But the FluxJet's theoretical ability to outpace jets and high-speed trains rests on technology influenced by "veillance flux," a relatively new field of physics. The company released a video in July showing off the FluxJet's design process, including quick looks at how the technology works and concept animations showing what the final version could ultimately look like:

TransPod says the cost for passengers to travel on the FluxJet will be 44% less than the cost of a plane ticket. To start, the company plans to build a nearly 200-mile vacuum tube network between the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Calgary.

Under this plan, trains would depart every two minutes and carry up to 54 passengers and 10 tons of cargo on each trip. The 175-mile trip between the two cities would take just 45 minutes, the company says.