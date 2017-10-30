Elon Musk shares first picture of a tunnel dug by his Boring Company

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared the first picture of his Boring Company's underground tunnel on social media.

Musk founded the tunneling firm after becoming frustrated with traffic in Los Angeles. His idea is to build a series of tunnels under L.A. with cars ferried around on pods at around 125 mph.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted the first picture of the tunnel.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been publicly sharing Boring Company developments. Earlier this year, he tweeted a picture of an elevator system that would take cars from street level to underground. From here, they would be put on a pod that would transport them through tunnels.

Earlier this month, Musk said that the second machine that will be used to dig tunnels is "almost ready."

In August, Musk received approval from the City Council in Hawthorne, California, to build a two-mile test tunnel.