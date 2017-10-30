    ×

    Tech Transformers

    Elon Musk shares first picture of a tunnel dug by his Boring Company

    • The Boring Company aims to build a network of tunnels to ferry cars around on pods at around 125 mph
    • Musk has received approval from regulators in Hawthorne, California to build a two-mile test tunnel
    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. Musk detailed the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved in order to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars.
    Getty Images
    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. Musk detailed the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved in order to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars.

    Billionaire Elon Musk has shared the first picture of his Boring Company's underground tunnel on social media.

    Musk founded the tunneling firm after becoming frustrated with traffic in Los Angeles. His idea is to build a series of tunnels under L.A. with cars ferried around on pods at around 125 mph.

    On Saturday, Musk tweeted the first picture of the tunnel.

    The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been publicly sharing Boring Company developments. Earlier this year, he tweeted a picture of an elevator system that would take cars from street level to underground. From here, they would be put on a pod that would transport them through tunnels.

    Earlier this month, Musk said that the second machine that will be used to dig tunnels is "almost ready."

    In August, Musk received approval from the City Council in Hawthorne, California, to build a two-mile test tunnel.