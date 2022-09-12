Mark Zuckerberg is 'continuing to derail' Facebook, says Harvard expert: 'He's really lost his way'

Mark Zuckerberg's poor leadership skills are slowly dragging Meta toward failure, a Harvard expert says.

Zuckerberg's shortcomings as CEO are "continuing to derail" the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, according to Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic.

"I think Facebook is not going to do well as long as he's there," George tells CNBC Make It. "He's likely one of the reasons so many people are turning away from the company. He's really lost his way."

George has spent the past 20 years studying leadership failures in the workplace, recently compiling those findings into a new book called, "True North: Leading Authentically in Today's Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition."

In short, George says bosses that lose sight of their most deeply held beliefs, values and purpose as a leader — especially in the name of money, fame or power — are doomed to fail. And after decades of researching high-profile corporate collapses, he says he sees striking similarities to Zuckerberg and Meta today.

Zuckerberg and Meta did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment. The Meta CEO is largely responsible for his company's meteoric growth to this point, transforming the company he co-founded in 2004 into a tech giant with a $450.46 billion market cap, as of Monday morning.

In doing so, he helped create the modern-day social media industry — a move he's attempting to replicate now by repositioning his company into the metaverse space. Given his past success, it might be unwise to bet against him, as CNBC's Jim Cramer said on "Squawk Box" in February.

"I know that this is probably out of fashion, I have total faith in Mark Zuckerberg. I think Zuckerberg's going to be able to pull off ... the metaverse," Cramer said, adding that Meta has a track record of rebounding after stock dips, scandal and controversy. "There's some people you have to bet on. And if you go back to 2018 to that horrible summer breakdown ... no one thought these guys could come back."

Still, George says Meta is bound to fail as long as Zuckerberg remains at the helm. Here's why: