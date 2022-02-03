Cramer says he has faith in Mark Zuckerberg's vision after Facebook sinks on weak earnings

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that Facebook-parent Meta Platforms' disappointing quarterly results are merely a blip in CEO Mark Zuckerberg's path to further success.

"I know that this is probably out of fashion, I have total faith in Mark Zuckerberg. I think Zuckerberg's going to be able to pull off both the metaverse and also deal with the Apple privacy problems," Cramer said on "Squawk Box," referring to changes with Apple's iOS user tracking policy.

"There's some people you have to bet on. And if you go back to 2018 to that horrible summer breakdown … no one thought these guys could come back," Cramer added.

The company, then Facebook in 2018, saw its stock tank more than 40% from July to late December of that year to $123 per share, in an avalanche of scandal and controversy.