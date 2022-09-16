The dollar is up 18%—here's why that's actually bad news for investors

Over the past year, the dollar has been on a tear: The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of foreign currencies, is up 18%. For tourists, a strong dollar is great news. It means you get more for your money abroad. But for investors, a beefed-up buck is decidedly bad news. "When the dollar strengthens, that means foreign revenues are going to translate into fewer dollars. Those earnings are going to come in lower," says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, adding that any overseas investment you own "is going to hurt you in a rising dollar environment." Here's why investing experts say a strong dollar could hurt your portfolio, and what you can potentially do about it.

How a strong dollar hurts your portfolio

A strong dollar crimps income that companies earn abroad, since money brought in in the form of weaker foreign currencies is converted into fewer dollars. The effect on your portfolio is directly related to your international exposure, which could be greater than you think. About 30% of revenues in the S&P 500 — a barometer for the broad U.S. stock market — come in from overseas, analysts at investing firm Evercore report. If you own a collection of international stocks — a commonly recommended way to diversify your portfolio — the drag on performance is even more apparent. "U.S. investors who own international equities get punished by the strong dollar because they're not getting the benefits of a local market," says Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at investing analytics firm VettaFi. "The dollar has significantly weakened the performance of international strategies this year." Case in point: The MSCI EAFE Index, a benchmark for stocks from developed foreign countries, has surrendered more than 20% so far in 2022. A version of the index that strips out the effects of currency fluctuations has lost about 7.5%.

How to adjust your portfolio for a strong dollar