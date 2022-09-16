The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California

Americans are no strangers to working overtime.

The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum.

But in some parts of the U.S., people are logging longer hours at their job than others, at least according to new research from WalletHub, which identified the five states with the longest workweeks.

WalletHub based its ranking off of data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which estimated the mean number of hours worked in the past 12 months for workers aged 16-64 in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available.

Here are the five states where Americans are working the longest hours (see WalletHub's full report here):