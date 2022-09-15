These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.

The total private wealth held by New York residents was found to exceed $3 trillion.

New York City is home to the most high-net-worth individuals in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners.

Around 345,600 so-called centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires reside in the Big Apple, the report said, with the financial center of the U.S. recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.

The report finds that around 4% of New York's 8.38 million citizens own investable assets – property, cash or stocks – worth over $1 million. The number drops significantly to 15,470 when assessing those who have more than $10 million in assets.

The total private wealth held by New York residents was found to exceed $3 trillion. Remarkably, that's more than the total private wealth held in most major G-20 countries.

Japan's capital Tokyo ranked second with 304,900 high-net-worth individuals. Compared to New York, a much smaller proportion of them have assets worth over $10 million. The report found that 7,350 people in Tokyo are multi-millionaires, 263 have above $100 million and 12 are billionaires.

The San Francisco Bay Area – which includes Silicon Valley – rounds out the top three wealthiest cities, with 276,400 high-net-worth individuals, 12,890 of whom are multi-millionaires. The report said 623 have assets worth at least $100 million and 62 billionaires live in the city.

Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston are the other U.S. cities in the top 10, ranking 6th, 7th, and 8th, respectively.