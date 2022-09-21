54% of Americans say their mental health issues like anxiety and depression are directly related to student loan debt

While the previous student debt cancellations implemented by the Biden Administration have been beneficial for some, they haven't even put a dent in the debt acquired by many others, a new survey finds.

Of 2,000 U.S. participants polled in a survey conducted by online education program, ELVTR, 63% of Americans are still wrestling with debt from student loans.

And 54% of respondents say their mental health struggles are directly related to that debt.

Close to 2% of student loan debt has forgiven by the Biden administration. It is the most relieved by any presidential administration in American history.

In total, nearly $32 billion in loans have been absolved since the start of President Biden's term.

Additionally, the Biden administration's larger plan — announced in August — will rid working- and middle-class borrowers of up to $10,000 of student loan debt, and Pell Grant recipients in the same income bracket could have up to $20,000 shaved off of their student debt.

Yet, the average student attending a public university in the U.S. borrows $32,880 to get their bachelor's degree, according to the Education Data Initiative. And tuition prices continue to climb, says Roman Peskin, founder and CEO of ELVTR.

"With the cost of college rising faster than inflation, the situation is only getting worse," Peskin tells CNBC Make It.

Nearly two-thirds of those polled can barely afford or can't afford their loan payments at all, with minorities like Black borrowers facing the most debt.