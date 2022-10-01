World Vegetarian Day: These are the best cities for vegans and vegetarians in 2022

October 1 is World Vegetarian Day, and the ideal places to live if you practice a plant-based diet may be on the west coast.

Wallethub's Best Cities for Vegans and Vegetarians in 2022 ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on three qualifying categories of equal weight:

Affordability

Diversity, accessibility and quality

Vegetarian lifestyle

The survey considered factors like the average vegetable and fruit consumption and the city's ranking on GrubHub's list of cities most likely to order vegetarian or vegan.

For diversity, accessibility and quality, WalletHub examined the share of restaurants serving vegan and vegetarian options, access to fresh vegetarian food and even vegetarian cooking classes per capita.