This region in northern Italy wants to pay you to visit—here's what to know

If collecting $15,000 to up and move to Sardinia is too much of a commitment right now, why not get paid to just travel to one of the most beautiful regions in Italy instead?

Friuli-Venezia Giulia, in the far northeast of the country, is covering transportation costs to the region — by way of reimbursement — if visitors travel in by train from anywhere in Italy.

The Italian area is known for its impeccable ski resorts in cities like Monte Zoncolan and Tarvisio.

The region is also famous for Grado, aka the "mother of Venice," because it is a known spa town, according to Tripadvisor.