Mark Cuban says this is 'one of the worst traits' he's ever seen in a 'Shark Tank' contestant

Mark Cuban's "Shark Tank" career has given him a pretty good idea of which personality traits can be assets for CEOs, and which ones can send a company spiraling.

On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," the billionaire investor highlighted one startup founder as an example of the latter category.

"One of the great traits of any good entrepreneur is resilience, and you've certainly shown that," Cuban told Amy Leinbach, the founder of children's tool company Big Bee, Little Bee. "But you also have 'inventor-itis,' which is one of the worst traits an entrepreneur can have."

The Huntington Beach, California-based company is known for the ScrubBee, a handheld silicone scrubber that brought in 80% of Big Bee, Little Bee's sales last year. But on the show, Leinbach — who appeared alongside her then seven-year-old daughter Marlo — focused more on pitching the "Marker Parker," an organizational and storage tool for marker caps that Marlo created.

Creating the Marker Parker sent Leinbach's company into debt: At the time of filming, Big Bee, Little Bee had lost $77,000 since the start of the year, despite bringing in $110,000 in sales.

This wasn't a new problem. Last year, the company brought in $230,000 in revenue, but only made $2,200 in profit, Leinbach said.

Leinbach asked the Sharks for $100,000, in exchange for a 20% stake in Big Bee, Little Bee. But all five Sharks expressed concerned after learning that the company was already selling at least three different products, with more in the works, without enough sales to support such growth.

Her response: The debt was worth it to support her daughter's vision. At the time of taping, she said she had already invested $100,000 of her own money to build "Marker Parker." (Leinbach did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.)