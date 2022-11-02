These are the 10 best universities in the world—and 8 of them are in the U.S.

If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe.

The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and China.

Among the schools surveyed for the ranking, China had the most universities on the list, with 338. The U.S. followed closely behind with 280 universities.

The U.S. and China were followed by Japan with 105 universities, the United Kingdom with 92, and India with 81.

The top 10 best universities globally are predominately schools in the United States, with the UK being the only other country represented on the list.

Notably, of all the schools in the top 10, only four of them are public universities.