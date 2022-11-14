New York City, Las Vegas are among the 10 most accessible cities in the world for people with disabilities

Valuable 500, a global business collective of 500 CEOs and their companies, listed the 10 most accessible cities in the world based on a survey of 3,500 tourists with disabilities across five territories: the UK, Japan, China, the U.S., and Australia.

Respondents to the survey rated the accessibility of each city according to the following:

transport links

the proximity of accommodation to cultural attractions, shops, and restaurants

the availability of information about accessibility

Caroline Casey, the founder of the Valuable 500, stated in a press release shared with CNBC Make It that although the research shows that the cities listed have consistently scored well in accessibility, there is still much work to do worldwide.

"Tourist boards still aren't making the necessary headway to remove the physical and ethical barriers to ensure cities are truly accessible for all. Accessibility arrangements for people with disabilities remain an afterthought for the travel and tourism industry," Casey stated.

The cities included were not ranked in any particular order.