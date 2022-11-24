Post-pandemic travelers visited these 10 countries the most in 2022

It's almost time to start planning your 2023 travel, and a good place to start might be with the most visited countries of 2022.

Flight ticket database company, ForwardKeys, published its annual report ranking the top countries based on the amount that tourism has increased since the travel industry was impacted in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report found that a majority of the top 20 countries were mainly in Central America and the Caribbean.

According to ForwardKeys, this stat reflects the fact that many tourism-dependent countries in those regions imposed less severe COVID-19 travel restrictions and were able to maintain a steady flow of visitors even throughout the pandemic.