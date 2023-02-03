Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 flights this year—here’s what to know

If you're looking for a fun trip and a free flight, it might be time to turn your eye to Hong Kong.

On Thursday, the city's leader John Lee announced Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 plane tickets this year to encourage tourism. The giveaway will begin in March and last six months, according to Bloomberg.

Fred Lam, chief executive officer of Hong Kong's Airport Authority, added that there will be various ways of winning the tickets, including a lottery system and two-for-one purchases. In 2020, the Airport Authority spent $2 billion to buy tickets from airlines, including HK Express, Cathay Pacific Airways, and Hong Kong Airlines.

Hong Kong will also give away 80,000 flights to city residents this summer, and another to 80,000 residents of the Greater Bay Area in the U.S., Lam said.

It's all part of the government's plan to revive the city's economy after its self-imposed three-year isolation during the pandemic, political turmoil due to controversial security laws going into effect in 2020 and violent protests over brutal police tactics in 2019.

The city's "Hello Hong Kong" campaign will include events like the Rugby Sevens tournament and a city marathon.

