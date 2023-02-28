What this MIT-trained CEO wishes school taught her differently: There's no 'right way' to succeed

There's no "right way" to become successful. That's what Jasmina Aganovic, the 35-year-old CEO of beauty biotech startup Arcaea, wishes she'd known before she embarked on her career.

Aganovic, who has a degree in chemical and biological engineering from MIT, launched Arcaea in 2021 after multiple stints developing products for other biotech companies. Her startup develops lab-grown compounds that mimic common ingredients in beauty products, but in a more effective and sustainable way, she says.

In less than two years, her company has raised $78 million from venture capital firms and beauty industry giants like Chanel and Givaudan. Arcaea recently began shipping its first lab-grown ingredient, ScentArc, which Aganovic says can "shift our smell, naturally, away from body odor" rather than simply masking bad smells.

But for years, she says, she struggled — especially to accept the ups-and-downs of her job and the disappointment of not always immediately meeting her own high expectations.

School taught her to always search for "the clear, best answer," Aganovic says. But often, you won't have the time or resources to find a perfect solution, which might not even exist in the first place.

"If you are very academically oriented, and you go to a school like MIT, it's really easy to just be trained throughout your life to believe that ... there are correct answers, and there are incorrect answers," Aganovic says. "And then once you're in the real world, it is not as clear, right?"

Her solution: If following a success script doesn't always work, stop trying to follow one.

Instead, make "constant adjustments and judgment calls based on what you know about the business, and then iterating and iterating from there," she says, adding: "There isn't necessarily one singular way of doing things."