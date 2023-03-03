The cheapest and most expensive U.S. airports to fly out of—JFK, LAX didn't make either list

CivMetrics ranked the cheapest and most expensive airports in the U.S. based on average flight costs.

Finding a really good deal on a flight is always exciting. But despite whatever budget travel hacks you might use, one thing that can make it all more challenging is which airport you fly out of. CivMetrics, a nonprofit journalism organization, collected the average cost of flights in and out of the 100 busiest U.S. airports based on 2022 Q3 data from the Bureau of Transportation Services. Among the busiest airports, Ted Stevens Anchorage International in Alaska was the most expensive, with an average flight price of $540. On the other end, St. Pete Clearwater International in Florida, where flight costs average around $147, ranked as the cheapest airport.

The most expensive airports in the U.S.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) Pensacola International Airport (PNS) Portland International Airport (PDX) During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ted Stevens Anchorage International was one of the busiest in the country. A rush to ship supplies like masks, and other medical equipment led to an increase in cargo operations, according to Anchorage Daily News. The airport is also located in a geographical position that is an excellent refueling spot for planes making long-haul flights to Asia. The second-most-expensive airport on the list is the Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin. It has 13 gates on one concourse. In 2021, the airport started a planned $85 million expansion that will accommodate larger aircrafts, too. Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, came in third place. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Dulles has the most international passenger traffic of any airport in the Mid-Atlantic outside of those within New York City.

The Ted Stevens International Airport is a critical supply chain hub. Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images

The cheapest airports in the U.S.