These are the 10 worst places to live in the U.S. if you want clean air

You might be surprised to learn that the place with the most polluted air in the U.S. isn't a big city, but a small town in California.

This month, The Guardian released an analysis in conjunction with a group of researchers from several institutions, including the University of Washington, to rank the neighborhoods across the contiguous U.S. that have the worst air pollution.

Julian Marshall, professor of environmental engineering at the University of Washington, told The Guardian that the analysis shows that neighborhoods with the worst air quality were predominantly Black and Hispanic.

"What we're seeing here is segregation," Marshall said. "You have segregation of people and segregation of pollution."

The data in this analysis was recorded between 2011 and 2015 and even though that was eight years ago, researchers say pollution patterns tend to remain steady over several years.