Eva Longoria says she had to resist the pressure to ‘man up’ to advance in Hollywood

Eva Longoria has spent over 20 years in Hollywood and can finally add "movie director" to her credits.

Longoria, 47, appeared in Austin, Texas, this weekend for the South by Southwest premiere of her feature film directorial debut "Flamin' Hot," a biopic about Richard Montañez, the former Frito-Lay janitor who worked his way up to becoming an executive and says he invented the Flamin' Hot Cheetos snack (the company has disputed this). Longoria said during an interview earlier in the day that she never thought she'd direct a feature until this story came across her desk — and she beat out other big-name directors for the shot.

The "Desperate Housewives" star began directing for TV in 2014 and helmed episodes of "Black-ish," "Why Women Kill," "The Gordita Chronicles" and more.

But it was "hard to direct after acting for so long" for two big reasons: "Back then, you had to overcome the hurdle of [being stereotyped as] a dumb actor," she told the SXSW crowd.

"The second biggest hurdle was being a woman," she continued. "There's a lot of systemic sexism that still exists behind the camera for female directors. People always wonder why there aren't more female directors. The talent is there, but it's definitely difficult."

Women represented just 12% of directors among top-grossing movies in 2021, a decline from 16% in 2020, according to the Celluloid Ceiling Report from San Diego State University.

Longoria remembers plenty of directors of photography questioning her decisions on set: "Every time I would finish an episode of TV, the DP would go, 'Wow you really know what you're doing,' and I'd be like, 'Thank you?' I didn't know how how to take it."